When brands' policies don't match their messages of support

Two weeks ago, we talked about how companies glom onto moments, often putting out messages of support only to not follow through in actions; last week, we talked about companies pursuing checkbook activism, often giving money to organizations and initiatives that line up with the moment.

First come the messages of support, then comes the money. The next play, it seems, would be for companies to create the policies that match their messaging and their donations.

Well....let’s take a look at Taco Bell, Starbucks and Publix.

Last Monday, Denzel Skinner, a night manager at a Taco Bell in Liberty, Ohio was allegedly fired for wearing a Black Lives Matter facemask.

Skinner posted a 30-minute video to Facebook Live, talking to a manager who told him to take off the cloth mask, which he chose to wear not because of the Black Lives Matter message, but because surgical masks make it harder to breathe, according to WKBN.

In the video, you can hear Skinner explaining to the manager that Taco Bell’s policy says employees must wear a facemask; “All it stated was it had to be clean,” he said.

Skinner forwarded WFMJ Taco Bell’s facemask policy, which went into effect on May 4:

It stated, "Masks are required not only by the states but by Taco Bell and KFC. They must be worn properly at all times. We have been receiving multiple guest complaints about employees wearing masks under their chins or not over their nose. Team, I know it's hot and uncomfortable but unfortunately, this is what has to be done. Not wearing your mask correctly is grounds for termination. Businesses are under a microscope right now, and we must follow the rules... masks/gloves/food safety!!!"

He was told that if he didn’t take off the Black Lives Matter mask, he can’t come back to work.

Speaking to WKNB at a protest a couple of days later, Skinner explained what happened.

“She then said, ‘If you leave, you’re done.’ I then grabbed my keys and charger as I’m walking out. She says, ‘You don’t get it.’ I screamed at her and I told her, ‘You’re not us! You’re not a black human being! You don’t have to go through what we go through in this world!'”

I reached out to the company this morning after seeing #RIPTacoBell trending on Twitter to see if they had an update and in an email, the company said:

“We believe Black Lives Matter. We were disappointed to learn about the incident that took place in Youngstown, OH. We take this very seriously; we have been working closely with our franchisee that operates this location to address the issue. Our Chief People Officer and Yum!’s Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer spoke with Denzel last week to apologize and discuss the situation. Our goal is to ensure our policies are inclusive and keep our team members and customers safe. While our policies at restaurants do not prohibit Team Members from wearing Black Lives Matter masks, we are working to clarify our mask policy so this doesn’t happen again.” – Taco Bell Corp.

Taco Bell’s CEO published an open letter on June 2 supporting Black Lives Matter, saying in part: “we will foster an environment where people are seen and heard. We will come together, share experiences and feelings, listen and understand different perspectives, and ultimately turn our emotions into action to stand up against racism. I ask you to join me on this journey in living a more inclusive life where we value and respect that which makes us different.”

When it comes to putting money behind values, Yum Brands, Taco Bell’s parent company, aligns with Republicans. In the 2018 midterms, according to the Center for Responsive Politics’s Open Secrets, Yum Brands executives spent $102,729 on Republican candidates compared with $13,138 on Democrats.

Taco Bell isn’t the only company that was quick to the draw to support Black Lives Matter, only to have its corporate policies tested.

Last week, Starbucks revised its policy on wearing Black Lives Matter shirts and pins after BuzzFeed reported that the coffee company

explicitly stated that Black Lives Matter attire was prohibited from the lists of things employees can wear due to its dress code policy, which also includes any type of political, religious, or personal accessories or clothing. However, as many employees noted to BuzzFeed News, Starbucks not only exempts buttons and attire celebrating LGBTQ rights and marriage equality, but hands them out.

This, of course, came on the heels of Starbucks’ June 4 tweet supporting Black Lives Matter

On June 12, the New York Times reported

Amid social media backlash to a policy, the coffee chain also declared that it would provide 250,000 Starbucks-branded Black Lives Matter shirts for baristas and other employees who want them. “Starbucks stands in solidarity with our Black partners, community and customers, and understands the desire to express themselves,” Starbucks said in a statement. “We continue to listen to our partners (employees) about how they want to take a stand for justice, while proudly wearing the green apron and standing united together.”

Starbucks, Vogue reported on June 16, will be making its own Black Lives Matter tshirts:

Not only did Starbucks completely change its previous stance, it even announced that it will be creating its very own BLM T-shirt, too, for its employees to wear to work (should they choose to.) The company claims it will produce roughly 250,000 of these corporate tees, available to all of its workers in North America.

In the 2018 election cycle, Starbucks executives gave $45,704 to Democratic candidates and $10,000 to Republicans, according to Open Secrets.

And according NBC Miami,

Employees at Publix supermarkets will only be permitted to wear approved facial coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic -- and that doesn’t include masks that express support for the Black Lives Matter movement. “Our uniform policy does not permit non-Publix messaging on clothing or accessories,” a spokesperson said Wednesday.

This comes after Publix’s CEO posted an open letter about Black Lives Matter, saying the company will donate $1 million to the National Urban League, and also writing:

“At Publix, we reject racism and discrimination of any kind.”

Companies can say they’re for a cause, can throw money down for a cause, but if they don’t actually take the steps to have their policies and behaviors align with their messages, they will get called out.

In pre-digital days, there may have been little boycotts. But now, with the pressure from people on social platforms to hold companies accountable, mixed with a growing population that wants companies to stand for something, brands face more than just public relations crises. They risk losing lots of business.

