The Media Nut
This is having a major impact on SMBs, as they aren't getting the answers they need.
Josh Sternberg
NewTopCommunityWhat is The Media Nut?About
How Nike attempts to balance messaging with reality.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 30
Systemic challenges are exactly that: systemic. Challenge those, and we can improve.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 20
Digital media consolidation continues; how it plays out is anyone's guess.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 19
It's everything from policies to pay to sourcing.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 18
A discussion with the co-founders of CheckMyAds
Josh Sternberg
Nov 17 1
Eight months in and we're becoming fatigued.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 16
A lot, but also nothing.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 13 2
See all

The Media Nut


What is The Media Nut?ArchiveMy Account
© 2020 Josh Sternberg. See privacy, terms and information collection notice
Publish on Substack