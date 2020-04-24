The Media Nut
Subscribe
About
Archive
Help
Sign in
Share
The Media Nut
Loose thoughts on the media business
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Let me read it first
A Substack newsletter by
Josh Sternberg
Want the full experience?
Become a paying subscriber
Just join the free list, for now
Learn more
Agencies and small businesses say their Facebook accounts are getting suspended for no reas…
This is having a major impact on SMBs, as they aren't getting the answers they need.
Josh Sternberg
1
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
New
Top
Community
What is The Media Nut?
About
Taking 'Just Do It' to a different conclusion
How Nike attempts to balance messaging with reality.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 30
2
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
The problem with media isn't a filter bubble. It's deeper than that.
Systemic challenges are exactly that: systemic. Challenge those, and we can improve.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 20
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Some loose thoughts on BuzzFeed/HuffPost
Digital media consolidation continues; how it plays out is anyone's guess.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 19
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
Newsroom diversity isn't just about hiring
It's everything from policies to pay to sourcing.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 18
2
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
How to not have your brand end up 'on the asshole of the internet.'
A discussion with the co-founders of CheckMyAds
Josh Sternberg
Nov 17
3
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
1
Share
The tricky art of advertising during a pandemic
Eight months in and we're becoming fatigued.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 16
3
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
Share
What have we learned in 8 months?
A lot, but also nothing.
Josh Sternberg
Nov 13
4
Sign up to like post
Subscribe
Login
Privacy
Terms
Information collection notice
2
Share
See all
The Media Nut
Subscribe
What is The Media Nut?
Archive
My Account
© 2020 Josh Sternberg. See
privacy
,
terms
and
information collection notice
Publish on Substack
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts