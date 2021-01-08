The cable news industry says coverage of attempted coup was must-see-TV

The Trump administration has been great for the news media. (Prior to the coronavirus.) Subscriptions, ratings, and traffic have been up; political advertising, as the New York Times wrote in November, “has been a gold mine.”

But the administration also started with a lie about crowd sizes, and yesterday, after 24-hours in Twitter jail, the president posted a video that within 11-seconds told a whopper of a lie: that he “immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders.” (He didn’t send anyone in until significant damage was already done.)

The video has 36 million views.

The world watched American democracy fall to its knees on Wednesday, and the cable news networks on Thursday were dutifully here to remind the industry just how many people tuned into Attempted Coup 2021!

As we talked about near the election, the media industry is very good at turning big news events into stories about journalists and media. The siege of the Capitol was no exception.

Press releases from news networks and measurement companies were sent yesterday to reporters touting record numbers.

The only people that care about network ratings, and how many people watched an event (even if that event was the destruction of society -- quick aside, CNN’s most-watched events before Wednesday’s Capitol invasion was: 9/11, the 2008 election, the 2016 election) are network executives looking to ultimately sell something—whether it’s a proof point for the brand (“most watched primetime show!” “highest rated morning news program!) or advertising inventory.

Every network sending out press releases about TV ratings of an attempted coup is the very definition of cynical. At least we didn’t get segment theme music or fancy chyrons.

I get the need to inform media partners how many people are watching your network. But is it necessary to send out numbers immediately?

The better way for media companies to turn the story of the day inward is to focus on the reporters on the ground, who had to bob and weave against a crowd who wrote literal messages of “murder the media.”

Trump supporters, who have been on the receiving end of “fake media” and “media is the enemy of the people” messages for years from the president and his acolytes, make media the target, if not a part of the story.

The Hollywood Reporter and Adweek each have good as-told-to stories, and I imagine in the days and weeks to follow, more will come.

And since the cameras were turned off in the Capitol, photojournalism will become even more important to understand this shameful moment. This is perhaps the best thing I read on the picture of the Confederate flag in the halls of Congress.

The Trump administration will end in disgrace, one that was perpetuated by a conservative news media ecosystem that used a venal and vile narcissist to promote a conservative ideology, only to not pay attention to, or care about, the consequences of handing the reins of a political party to a person who doesn’t care for politics, just himself.

As The Washington Post’s Margaret Sullivan wrote yesterday:

Many fathers. But the pro-Trump media — led by Fox News — has earned its disgraceful place near the top of the list of infamy. They own this.

And as administration officials (who by definition, support the president and his agenda) start to back away from Trump (Cabinet members like Betsy DeVos and Elaine Chao resigned instead of invoking the 25th amendment) we’re going to see reputation rehab try to edge its way through the door.

It’s already started, with Politico’s Q&A with former White House communications director, who gets to use the publication to wash her way actions while at the same saying she’s “proud of much we did.”

The power of the media means it has the responsibility to inform and find the closest thing to the truth. Four years of relying on anonymous sources from an administration that openly lies about easily check-able things has eroded that power. News orgs have to regain the trust that’s been lost over the years. An easy way to do this: stop putting liars on air, or giving them cover through anonymity, or allowing them to reshape their own roles over the past four years.

As we’ve discussed several times over the last year, and research has buoyed, the rise of conspiracy and the lack of news media trust is a recipe for disaster. And one that was borne out on Wednesday.

News media has the ability to not air bad-faith actors that erode that trust. It also has the ability to not thump its chest when people “flock” to their channels, no matter how good it’s been for the business.

And there’s still a long way to go to retain trust in media, no matter how many people tune in.

