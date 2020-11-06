F R I D A Y

Enjoy the weekend. The next few weeks are going to be long.
Thank you for allowing me in your inbox, today and everyday. If you have tips, thoughts on the newsletter or want to help me run for Congress in 2022, drop me a line. Or you can follow me on Twitter. See you Monday!
Neil Young, “Lookout Joe”
Some interesting links:
Nate Silver to FiveThirtyEight Critics: ‘Fuck You, We Did a Good Job’ (Daily Beast)
Americans knew Trump would lie about fraud. Now it won’t work. (Washington Post)
23 Ways On How BuzzFeed Turned a Profit in 2020 (Kerry Flynn )
Facebook Has A Metric For “Violence And Incitement Trends.” It’s Rising. (BuzzFeed)
Trump’s Special Twitter Treatment Would End With Biden Win (Bloomberg)
News in the post-Trump Era (The Rebooting)
Ad agencies are concerned they could lose big federal contracts due to Trump's executive order banning some diversity training, even if he leaves office (Business Insider)
Create your profile
Only paying subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.