An upcoming legal battle of epic proportions

Yesterday, Epic Games, maker of games like Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto, sued Apple and Google over anti-competitive conduct.

Apple and Google typically take a 30 percent vig on payments made inside apps, and Epic finally said enough. The video game company recently gave an option for users to pay Epic directly, thus cutting off a revenue stream for Apple and Google, and ultimately, forcing the tech companies to boot Epic from their App/Play Store for violating their terms of services.

Epic, looking for a fight, sued both companies. Epic isn’t the only company pissed at Apple and Google, but it’s the only one that has both financial resources to fight these Goliaths (Epic brought in $4.2 billion in revenue with $730 million EBITDA) and a large fan-base (i.e. public opinion) to support them.

The Washington Post reports:

“Fortnite” is one of the most popular video games in the world. Last year, Epic Games boasted the game had about 250 million active accounts a month. According to market research firm Sensor Tower, “Fortnite” was downloaded 2.4 million times on the App Store over the last 30 days and generated $43.4 million in consumer spending through the iOS app over that period. Since it was created, it has tallied 133.2 million installs and accounted for $1.2 billion in spending.

The timing of all this is pretty interesting, as Apple and Google only a fortnight ago were dragged (via Zoom) in front of Congress to talk about anticompetitive conduct.

Axios reports:

Epic is just one of several developers clashing with Apple. Others include Spotify, Tinder parent Match Group and the makers of email app Hey. They all argue Apple is shaking down entire industries, in some cases putting direct competitors at a disadvantage. (Apple Music, for instance, is a rival service to Spotify.) And they say Apple is unafraid of any government officials holding it to account.

So we’ve got a lot of things happening here, but for marketers, the chef’s kiss of all this: Epic released a pitch-perfect parody of Apple’s iconic “1984” ad.

Here’s the original:

Here’s Epic’s:

And because we live in a golden age of content, here’s the two of them side by side:

If you have tips or thoughts on the newsletter, drop me a line. Or you can follow me on Twitter.

